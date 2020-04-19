ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF) Shares Up 23.3%

ATIF Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ATIF)’s stock price rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.36, approximately 213,802 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 389% from the average daily volume of 43,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average of $2.20.

About ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF)

ATIF Holdings Limited provides financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia. The company offers going public consulting and international financial consulting services. It also operates chinacnnm.com, a news and media Website that provides social news and financial information to the Asian region.

