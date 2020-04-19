Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Shares Up 0.4%

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS)’s stock price shot up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.85 and last traded at $2.38, 2,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 24,558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.37.

CPSS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 13.59, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 382,586 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.70% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories, low incomes, or past credit problems.

