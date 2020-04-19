Atento (NYSE:ATTO) versus TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) Head to Head Review

Atento (NYSE:ATTO) and TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Atento and TIM Participacoes’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atento $1.71 billion 0.04 -$81.30 million ($0.32) -3.16 TIM Participacoes $4.22 billion 1.42 $917.85 million $1.03 12.00

TIM Participacoes has higher revenue and earnings than Atento. Atento is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TIM Participacoes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Atento has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TIM Participacoes has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Atento and TIM Participacoes, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atento 0 1 1 0 2.50 TIM Participacoes 1 2 3 0 2.33

Atento currently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 444.55%. TIM Participacoes has a consensus price target of $26.88, indicating a potential upside of 117.44%. Given Atento’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Atento is more favorable than TIM Participacoes.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.1% of Atento shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of TIM Participacoes shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Atento and TIM Participacoes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atento -4.76% -6.18% -1.34% TIM Participacoes 19.81% 8.71% 4.85%

Summary

TIM Participacoes beats Atento on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Atento Company Profile

Atento S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides customer relationship management and business process outsourcing services and solutions in Brazil, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers a range of front and back-end services, including sales, customer care, collections, back office, applications-processing, credit-management, and technical support services. The company serves clients primarily in the telecommunications and financial services sectors; and in multi-sectors, including consumer goods, retail, public administration, healthcare, travel, and transportation and logistics, as well as technology and media. It provides its services and solutions through digital channels, which include SMS, email, chats, social media and apps, and others, as well as through voice and in-person. The company was formerly known as Atento Floatco S.A. Atento S.A. was founded in 1999 and is based in Findel, Luxembourg.

TIM Participacoes Company Profile

TIM Participações S.A. provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services. It also provides landline telephone services, domestic long-distance and international long-distance voice services, personal mobile services, and multimedia communication services. In addition, the company sells various mobile handsets and accessories through its dealer network, which includes its own stores, exclusive franchises, and authorized dealers; and offers co-billing services to other telecommunication service providers. As of December 31, 2018, it served a subscriber base of 55.9 million customers; and had approximately 12.2 thousand points of sale, including 156 company owned stores, as well as had approximately 310 thousand points of sales to access prepaid phone services through supermarkets, newsstands, and other small retailers. The company was formerly known as Tele Celular Sul Participações S.A. and changed its name to TIM Participações S.A. in August 2004. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. TIM Participações S.A. is a subsidiary of TIM Brasil Serviços e Participações S.A.

