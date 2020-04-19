Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 24,587 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 718,847 shares.The stock last traded at $1.45 and had previously closed at $1.55.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

The stock has a market cap of $37.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative net margin of 204.52% and a negative return on equity of 285.48%. The business had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Soligenix, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Soligenix stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 110,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.43% of Soligenix as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNGX)

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

