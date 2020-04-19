Reviewing United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) and United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) are both large-cap multi-sector conglomerates companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for United Technologies and United Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Technologies 0 3 12 0 2.80 United Technologies 0 4 4 0 2.50

United Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $163.36, suggesting a potential upside of 147.25%. United Technologies has a consensus target price of $71.88, suggesting a potential upside of 8.79%. Given United Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe United Technologies is more favorable than United Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

81.7% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.7% of United Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of United Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Technologies pays an annual dividend of $2.94 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. United Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Technologies pays out 35.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Technologies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares United Technologies and United Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14% United Technologies 7.19% 16.60% 5.14%

Risk & Volatility

United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Technologies has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Technologies and United Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.74 $5.54 billion $8.26 8.00 United Technologies $77.05 billion 0.74 $5.54 billion $8.26 8.00

Summary

United Technologies beats United Technologies on 5 of the 6 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Technologies Company Profile

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services. The company's Carrier segment provides heating, ventilating, air conditioning, refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation products, solutions, and services for commercial, government, infrastructure, residential, and refrigeration and transportation applications. This segment also offers building services, including audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. Its Pratt & Whitney segment supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. The company's Collins Aerospace Systems segment provides electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. The company offers its services through manufacturers' representatives, distributors, wholesalers, dealers, retail outlets, and sales representatives, as well as directly to customers. United Technologies Corporation was founded in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

United Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services. The company also provides building systems, including cooling, heating, ventilation, refrigeration, fire, flame, gas, smoke detection, portable fire extinguishers, fire suppression, intruder alarms, access control systems, video surveillance, and building control systems; and building services, such as audit, design, installation, system integration, repair, maintenance, and monitoring. In addition, it supplies aircraft engines for commercial, military, business jet, and general aviation markets; and provides aftermarket maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as fleet management services. Additionally, the company offers electric power generation, power management, and distribution systems; air data and aircraft sensing systems; engine control, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems; engine components; environmental control systems; fire and ice detection, and protection systems; propeller systems; engine nacelle systems; aircraft lighting, seating, and cargo systems; actuation and landing systems; space products and subsystems; avionics systems; precision targeting; electronic warfare and range systems; flight controls, communications, navigation, oxygen, and simulation and training systems; food and beverage preparation, and storage and galley systems; and lavatory and wastewater management systems. It provides its services through sales representatives, building contractors and owners, transportation companies and retail stores, and through joint ventures, independent sales representatives, distributors, wholesalers, and dealers. United Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Farmington, Connecticut.

