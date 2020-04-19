Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.90

Shares of Clarivate Analytics PLC (NYSE:CCC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.90 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 33333 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.56.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CCC shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clarivate Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley cut Clarivate Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clarivate Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.60.

Clarivate Analytics (NYSE:CCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $255.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.67 million. Clarivate Analytics had a negative net margin of 21.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Clarivate Analytics PLC will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCC. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Clarivate Analytics by 21.7% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Clarivate Analytics during the fourth quarter worth about $185,000. 48.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clarivate Analytics Company Profile (NYSE:CCC)

Clarivate Analytics Plc provides insights and analytics that enables clients to discover, protect, and commercialize ideas. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

