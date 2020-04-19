Critical Survey: EHang (EH) vs. Its Peers

EHang (NASDAQ: EH) is one of 27 public companies in the “Air transportation, scheduled” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare EHang to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A EHang Competitors 5.42% -51.33% 4.91%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for EHang and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 EHang Competitors 663 1869 2378 181 2.41

EHang currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.78%. As a group, “Air transportation, scheduled” companies have a potential upside of 110.36%. Given EHang’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EHang has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.3% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by institutional investors. 3.8% of shares of all “Air transportation, scheduled” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EHang and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $17.50 million N/A -10.56 EHang Competitors $15.69 billion $841.23 million 5.28

EHang’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

EHang peers beat EHang on 8 of the 11 factors compared.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

