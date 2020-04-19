Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB) Stock Price Down 25%

Aberdeen International Inc. (TSE:AAB)’s stock price traded down 25% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 508,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 177% from the average session volume of 183,175 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 14.28 and a quick ratio of 11.33. The company has a market cap of $2.88 million and a PE ratio of -0.44.

About Aberdeen International (TSE:AAB)

Aberdeen International Inc operates as a resource investment company and merchant bank focusing on small capitalization companies in the metals and mining sector. It seeks to acquire equity participation in pre-IPO and early stage public resource companies with undeveloped or undervalued resources. The company invests in various mineral properties, including platinum/palladium and lithium/potash.

