Analyzing Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) & Semiconductor Manufacturing International (NASDAQ:SMICY)

Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International (OTCMKTS:SMICY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Rubicon Technology has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semiconductor Manufacturing International has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rubicon Technology -32.53% -3.41% -3.28% Semiconductor Manufacturing International 6.55% 2.17% 1.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rubicon Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rubicon Technology $3.53 million 6.05 -$1.15 million N/A N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International $3.12 billion 3.12 $204.20 million $0.21 45.81

Semiconductor Manufacturing International has higher revenue and earnings than Rubicon Technology.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

24.7% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Semiconductor Manufacturing International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of Rubicon Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Rubicon Technology and Semiconductor Manufacturing International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rubicon Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Semiconductor Manufacturing International 1 0 0 1 2.50

Summary

Semiconductor Manufacturing International beats Rubicon Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rubicon Technology

Rubicon Technology, Inc. provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems. It offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including round and rectangular windows and wafers, domes, tubes, and rods for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications. The company markets and sells its products through its direct sales force in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its principal customers include defense subcontractors, industrial manufacturers, fabricators, and resellers. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Bensenville, Illinois.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing International

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. It is also involved in wafer manufacturing, wafer probing and bumping, technology development, design service, mask manufacturing, assembly and final testing of integrated circuits; and sales of self-manufactured products. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company serves integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor companies, and system companies. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

