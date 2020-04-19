China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) and JPMorgan Chase & Co. (OTCMKTS:JPM) Head-To-Head Contrast

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) and China Minsheng Banking (OTCMKTS:CMAKY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and China Minsheng Banking, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JPMorgan Chase & Co. 0 10 9 0 2.47 China Minsheng Banking 0 1 0 0 2.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus target price of $107.54, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. Given JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe JPMorgan Chase & Co. is more favorable than China Minsheng Banking.

Risk and Volatility

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Minsheng Banking has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and China Minsheng Banking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JPMorgan Chase & Co. $142.42 billion 2.04 $36.43 billion $10.48 9.08 China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JPMorgan Chase & Co. has higher revenue and earnings than China Minsheng Banking.

Dividends

JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays an annual dividend of $3.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. China Minsheng Banking pays an annual dividend of $0.41 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. JPMorgan Chase & Co. pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares JPMorgan Chase & Co. and China Minsheng Banking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JPMorgan Chase & Co. 21.61% 12.52% 1.04% China Minsheng Banking N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.9% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

JPMorgan Chase & Co. beats China Minsheng Banking on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services. The CIB segment provides investment banking products and services, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, and capital-raising in equity and debt markets, as well as loan origination and syndication; treasury services, such as cash management and liquidity solutions; and cash securities and derivative instruments, risk management solutions, prime brokerage, and research. This segment also offers securities services, including custody, fund accounting and administration, and securities lending products for asset managers, insurance companies, and public and private investment funds. The CB segment provides financial solutions, including lending, treasury, investment banking, and asset management to corporations, municipalities, financial institutions, and nonprofit entities, as well as financing to real estate investors and owners. The AWM segment offers investment and wealth management services across various asset classes, such as equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market funds; multi-asset investment management services; retirement products and services; and brokerage and banking services comprising trusts, estates, loans, mortgages, and deposits. The company also provides ATMs; digital covering online and mobile; and telephone banking services. JPMorgan Chase & Co. was founded in 1799 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Minsheng Banking

China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. provides various financial products and services to individuals, small and micro-enterprises, corporate customers, government agencies, and financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury, and Others. Its deposit products include saving accounts, deposit certificates, contracted deposits, agreement deposits, call deposits, corporate term deposits, and corporate current deposits. The company also offers personal housing mortgage, individual automobile purchase, household composite consumption, medium and long term, and short-term working capital loans; micro-credit products for individuals; trust, trade-related products, and foreign currency services; and debit and credit cards. In addition, it provides foreign exchange trading, derivatives transactions, money market transactions, and precious metal trading services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services. Further, the company offers gross settlement; wages distribution agency and letter of guarantee; cash management; trade finance; industrial chain finance; and comprehensive credit granting, forex settlement and sale, financial product investment, and trust financing services. Additionally, it provides convenient finance, investment banking, and asset management services, as well as non-financial services in the education, business travel, traveler, art, luxury life, health, club, and isports areas. The company has approximately 132 branches, 1,144 business outlets, 1,347 community sub-branches, 157 small business sub-branches, and 3,410 self-service banks. China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.