China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Arco Platform (NYSE:ARCE) Head-To-Head Contrast

China Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) and Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China Online Education Group and Arco Platform, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Online Education Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Arco Platform 0 2 2 0 2.50

China Online Education Group currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.97%. Arco Platform has a consensus target price of $54.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.67%. Given Arco Platform’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Arco Platform is more favorable than China Online Education Group.

Profitability

This table compares China Online Education Group and Arco Platform’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Online Education Group -6.86% N/A -8.34% Arco Platform -1.60% 9.64% 6.14%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.1% of China Online Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.6% of Arco Platform shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

China Online Education Group has a beta of -0.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arco Platform has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares China Online Education Group and Arco Platform’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Online Education Group $213.08 million 2.69 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Arco Platform $139.21 million 9.08 -$2.39 million $0.49 93.65

Arco Platform has lower revenue, but higher earnings than China Online Education Group.

Summary

Arco Platform beats China Online Education Group on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

China Online Education Group Company Profile

China Online Education Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online English language education services to students in the People's Republic of China and the Philippines. It operates online and mobile education platforms that enable students to take live interactive English lessons with international foreign teachers. The company's flagship courses include Classic English and Classic English Junior for the development of English communication skills. It also offers American Academy and Small Class courses; 51 Talk New Concept English course; and various specialty courses, such as Business English, IELTS Speaking, Free-talk, Interview English, Travel English, and Daily English for situation-based English education and test preparation needs. China Online Education Group was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform. As of March 31, 2019, it had a network consisted of 1,462 partner schools and 498,553 enrolled students. The company's activities also comprise editing, publishing, advertising, and sale of educational content for private schools. It serves students, teachers, administrators, and parents. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

