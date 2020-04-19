Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) & ATC Venture Group (NYSE:ATCV) Head to Head Survey

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) and ATC Venture Group (OTCMKTS:ATCV) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Superior Industries International and ATC Venture Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Superior Industries International $1.37 billion 0.02 -$97.03 million ($0.45) -2.87 ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ATC Venture Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Superior Industries International.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.1% of Superior Industries International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Superior Industries International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of ATC Venture Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Superior Industries International and ATC Venture Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Superior Industries International -7.04% 6.00% 1.44% ATC Venture Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Superior Industries International and ATC Venture Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Superior Industries International 0 3 1 0 2.25 ATC Venture Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Superior Industries International presently has a consensus price target of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 261.76%. Given Superior Industries International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Superior Industries International is more favorable than ATC Venture Group.

Risk & Volatility

Superior Industries International has a beta of 2.4, meaning that its share price is 140% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ATC Venture Group has a beta of 6.11, meaning that its share price is 511% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Superior Industries International beats ATC Venture Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Superior Industries International Company Profile

Superior Industries International, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers in North America and Europe. It supplies cast aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. The company offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. Superior Industries International, Inc. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

ATC Venture Group Company Profile

ATC Venture Group Inc., through its subsidiary, Simonsen Iron Works Inc., engages in the design, manufacture, and assembly of an array of parts for original equipment manufacturers and other customers. The company was formerly known as Cycle Country Accessories Corp. and changed its name to ATC Venture Group Inc. in January 2012. ATC Venture Group Inc. is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

