Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading 50% Higher

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 4,206,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 656,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

