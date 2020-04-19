Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) Trading 50% Higher

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (TSE:ASP)’s share price was up 50% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.06, approximately 4,206,905 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 541% from the average daily volume of 656,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.08, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $70.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.68 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Acerus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:ASP)

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing United Technologies and United Technologies
Reviewing United Technologies and United Technologies
Clarivate Analytics Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.90
Clarivate Analytics Reaches New 12-Month High at $23.90
Tyler Technologies and Xunlei Financial Analysis
Tyler Technologies and Xunlei Financial Analysis
Critical Survey: EHang vs. Its Peers
Critical Survey: EHang vs. Its Peers
Chewy vs. Its Competitors Financial Review
Chewy vs. Its Competitors Financial Review
Aberdeen International Stock Price Down 25%
Aberdeen International Stock Price Down 25%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report