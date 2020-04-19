ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) to “Buy”

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $44.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $73.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $58.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $28.83 and a one year high of $103.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.17.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 1,538 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $66,641.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,278 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,955.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 8,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 216,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,138,000 after purchasing an additional 30,442 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 5,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,612,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,651,000 after acquiring an additional 175,467 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 20,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

