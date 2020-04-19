Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $52.40

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.99, but opened at $52.40. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. shares last traded at $53.69, with a volume of 7,323,806 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $271.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.46.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 25.30%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.