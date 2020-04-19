Square (NYSE:SQ) Shares Gap Down to $57.32

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $56.54, but opened at $57.32. Square shares last traded at $60.79, with a volume of 9,054,111 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Square from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Square from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.27.

Get Square alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.95 billion, a PE ratio of 78.32 and a beta of 2.82.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Square had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 1,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.78, for a total transaction of $106,547.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,975 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,870.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,339 over the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Square by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 6,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 10,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.