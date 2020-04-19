ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) to Hold

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

Shares of Cutera stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.61 million, a P/E ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.48. Cutera has a 12-month low of $9.07 and a 12-month high of $39.15.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $51.80 million for the quarter. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 28.68% and a negative net margin of 6.80%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $194,198.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David H. Mowry acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, with a total value of $94,172.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 63,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,312. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. State Street Corp raised its stake in Cutera by 25.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after acquiring an additional 95,597 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cutera by 1.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cutera by 633.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after acquiring an additional 128,507 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Cutera in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cutera by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

