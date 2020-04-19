Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ESRT. Citigroup downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Empire State Realty Trust from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

ESRT stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.85. Empire State Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $15.96.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $151.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.09 million. Empire State Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 33,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 4,342 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $182,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,655,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,027,000 after buying an additional 524,213 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 540,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the world's most famous building.

