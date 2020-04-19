Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.41 and last traded at C$1.41, with a volume of 910375 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.70 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 15.30 and a current ratio of 15.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.19. The stock has a market cap of $289.27 million and a P/E ratio of -1.92.

Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.02). Equities research analysts predict that Asanko Gold Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG)

Asanko Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its principal project is the Asanko Gold Mine, which consists of two gold projects, such as the Obotan Project and the Esaase Project located in the Amansie West District of the Republic of Ghana, West Africa.

