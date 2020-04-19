INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut INTL Fcstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

INTL opened at $36.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. INTL Fcstone has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $52.23.

INTL Fcstone (NASDAQ:INTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. INTL Fcstone had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $170.50 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of INTL Fcstone by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of INTL Fcstone by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 294,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 86,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,235,000 after buying an additional 13,550 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in INTL Fcstone by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,332 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About INTL Fcstone

INTL FCStone Inc operates as a financial services company worldwide. The company's Commercial Hedging segment offers risk management consulting services related to agricultural and energy commodities, and base metal products listed on the London Metals Exchange. Its Global Payments segment provides payment solutions to banks and commercial businesses; and charities and non-governmental organizations, and government organizations.

