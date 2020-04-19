Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

EXP has been the topic of several other research reports. Cfra upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Eagle Materials from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Eagle Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of EXP opened at $56.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eagle Materials has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $97.10.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). Eagle Materials had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a positive return on equity of 21.81%. The company had revenue of $350.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eagle Materials will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total transaction of $1,760,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,345,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,965,000 after purchasing an additional 404,860 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,107,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,431,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 57.9% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 631,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,914,000 after purchasing an additional 231,602 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 70.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 525,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,697,000 after purchasing an additional 217,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eagle Materials by 841.5% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,326 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,179,000 after purchasing an additional 445,397 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

