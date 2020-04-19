Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GPRE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub lowered Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Green Plains has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Shares of GPRE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $17.62. The stock has a market cap of $176.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $715.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.00 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mangrove Partners Master Fund, sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.23, for a total value of $38,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III purchased 30,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.79 per share, with a total value of $143,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,956 shares in the company, valued at $344,669.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Plains in the 4th quarter valued at $11,093,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Green Plains by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,761,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,188,000 after purchasing an additional 603,888 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter valued at $1,716,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 411.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 294,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 236,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Green Plains by 523.2% in the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 132,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,115 shares in the last quarter.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.