Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.43. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,734,064 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report