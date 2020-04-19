Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Up to $0.43

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.41, but opened at $0.43. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.47, with a volume of 2,734,064 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OCGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Ocugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.35.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ocugen stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) by 2,626.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,541 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 2.81% of Ocugen worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

