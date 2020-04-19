Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

Featured Article: What is the Federal Reserve?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Evofem Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evofem Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report