Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.94.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $5.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.48. The company has a market capitalization of $260.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.53. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $7.50.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Link Fund Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $58,441,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $20,717,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 7,336.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 91,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 69,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 205.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 31,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.84% of the company’s stock.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

