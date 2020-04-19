Zimtu Capital (CVE:ZC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Zimtu Capital Corp (CVE:ZC) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 15.69 and a quick ratio of 12.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.29 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Zimtu Capital Company Profile (CVE:ZC)

Zimtu Capital Corp. is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed stage, early stage, acquisition, pre-IPO investments in private micro and small-cap resource companies. The firm invests in potash mineral properties. It prefers to invest in Western Canada. It also focuses on the exploration and development of tantalum and niobium deposits in Central British Columbia; and involves in the exploration and evaluation of gold deposits in South-Central Northwest territories.

