Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Brilliance China Automotive (OTCMKTS:BCAUY) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BCAUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Brilliance China Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brilliance China Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of BCAUY stock opened at $9.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. Brilliance China Automotive has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.35.

Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells minibuses and automotive components in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its minibuses under the JinBei and Granse brands, as well as multi-purpose vehicles under the Huasong brand.

