Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Blueknight Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ BKEP opened at $1.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 1.72. Blueknight Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $0.53 and a 12 month high of $1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

Blueknight Energy Partners (NASDAQ:BKEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $91.51 million for the quarter. Blueknight Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 4.96%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Blueknight Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:BKEP) by 238.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,524 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,653 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.15% of Blueknight Energy Partners worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 20.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blueknight Energy Partners

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of liquid asphalt and crude oil products in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asphalt Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Terminalling Services, Crude Oil Pipeline Services, and Crude Oil Trucking Services.

