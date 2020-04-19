Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, April 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.83 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $369.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.89 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Kaiser Aluminum to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kaiser Aluminum alerts:

KALU opened at $75.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.53. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $54.54 and a 12-month high of $117.06.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.33.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CEO Jack A. Hockema sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.14, for a total transaction of $1,264,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Company Profile

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Kaiser Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaiser Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.