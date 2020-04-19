Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Stock Price Up 28.6%

Melkior Resources Inc (CVE:MKR) rose 28.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.29 and last traded at C$0.27, approximately 125,235 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 171,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.05. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.50.

Melkior Resources Company Profile (CVE:MKR)

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, and volcanic mafic sulfide. Its flagship property is the Carscallen gold project with 295 claims covering 47.12 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

