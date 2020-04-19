Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Dougherty & Co raised their price target on Omnicell from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Shares of Omnicell stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.52. Omnicell has a 52-week low of $54.24 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 51.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 5,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $330,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,529,075.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $244,686.21. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,873.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,019 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,998 over the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

