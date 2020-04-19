Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Gap Down to $35.71

Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $33.54, but opened at $35.71. Cree shares last traded at $35.57, with a volume of 4,651,216 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CREE shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut Cree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. TheStreet cut Cree from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Cree from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Cree from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.91.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.90 and a 200-day moving average of $45.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 4.54, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.33 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 44.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cree, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CREE. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cree during the third quarter worth about $31,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cree (NASDAQ:CREE)

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

