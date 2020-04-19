First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th.

FCCO opened at $13.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $12.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 million. First Community had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 9.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Community news, Director Mickey Layden bought 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $31,275. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,139,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Community in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of First Community by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of First Community by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 117,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,902 shares during the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Company Profile

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

