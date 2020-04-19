Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CNK. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Cinemark from $32.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised Cinemark to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.75.

Get Cinemark alerts:

NYSE:CNK opened at $13.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.90. Cinemark has a fifty-two week low of $5.71 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $799.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Cinemark’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zoradi bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Also, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,424,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,467,000 after acquiring an additional 43,203 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,655 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,956,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,911,000 after acquiring an additional 263,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,518,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after acquiring an additional 139,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cinemark by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,300,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,864,000 after acquiring an additional 440,372 shares during the last quarter.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.