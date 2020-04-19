Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. Microvision shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,326,342 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

