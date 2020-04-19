Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Shares Gap Down to $0.25

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Microvision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.25, but opened at $0.25. Microvision shares last traded at $0.27, with a volume of 1,326,342 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MVIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Craig Hallum downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Microvision from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Microvision from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Microvision in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Microvision presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.92.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a 200-day moving average of $0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.66.

Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Microvision, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Microvision (NASDAQ:MVIS)

MicroVision, Inc develops PicoP scanning technology to create high-resolution miniature projection, and three-dimensional sensing and image capture solutions in the United States and Asia. Its PicoP scanning technology includes micro-electrical mechanical systems, laser diodes, opto-mechanics, and electronics.

Recommended Story: How analysts view the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Microvision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microvision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
ValuEngine Upgrades Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to “Buy”
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Shares Gap Up to $52.40
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
Square Shares Gap Down to $57.32
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
ValuEngine Downgrades Cutera to Hold
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Empire State Realty Trust Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41
Asanko Gold Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.41


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report