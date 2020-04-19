Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.02

Goldgroup Mining Inc (TSE:GGA) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 60000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

About Goldgroup Mining (TSE:GGA)

Goldgroup Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold-bearing mineral properties in the Americas. It holds a 100% interests in the Cerro Prieto Mine in the state of Sonora; and the San José de Gracia project located in Sinaloa State, Mexico, as well as a 35% interest with an option to acquire 80% interests in the El Mozo Project in southern Ecuador.

