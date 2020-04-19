Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Shares Gap Down to $6.75

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.53, but opened at $6.75. Goodyear Tire & Rubber shares last traded at $7.24, with a volume of 3,863,301 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.02.

The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a positive return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $6,199,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 456.0% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT)

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

