Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.74. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 161,626 shares changing hands.
Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.82.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)
Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.
