Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Shares Gap Down to $10.74

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.55, but opened at $10.74. Howmet Aerospace shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 161,626 shares changing hands.

Separately, Cowen lowered shares of Howmet Aerospace from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.82.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.01). Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $624,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $643,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter worth approximately $1,144,000. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

