ValuEngine Upgrades Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) to “Hold”

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cfra lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

Shares of MPC opened at $25.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.07.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. now owns 4,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

