ValuEngine Upgrades Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) to “Buy”

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MPWR. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Cowen upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.25.

Shares of MPWR opened at $185.77 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12-month low of $114.84 and a 12-month high of $193.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.94. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $166.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total transaction of $504,976.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,728,416.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.74, for a total value of $2,390,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 328,308 shares in the company, valued at $56,055,307.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 228,486 shares of company stock worth $40,226,220. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 190.6% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 85,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 56,275 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 115.8% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 33.5% in the first quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 295,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,731,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

