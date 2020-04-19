Imax (NYSE:IMAX) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Imax from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Imax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Imax presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.11.

IMAX opened at $11.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average is $18.03. Imax has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Imax will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.16 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total value of $201,441.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,744 shares of company stock valued at $549,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Imax by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 80,700 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 258,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 670,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,729,000 after purchasing an additional 76,401 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 392.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 97,308 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Imax by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

