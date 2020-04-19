AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Shares Gap Down to $0.70

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.48, but opened at $0.70. AgEagle Aerial Systems shares last traded at $0.57, with a volume of 4,414,303 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26.

About AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

