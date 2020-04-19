Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW) Shares Gap Down to $6.90

Posted by on Apr 19th, 2020

Equinox Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:SBSW) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.80, but opened at $6.90. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 136,280 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Equinox Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Equinox Gold (NASDAQ:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company. It produces platinum group metals (PGMs), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and gold, as well as nickel, copper, chrome, and other minerals. Its PGM operations located in the United States include the East Boulder and Stillwater mines in Montana; and the Columbus Metallurgical Complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM filter cake, as well as recycles PGMs from autocatalysts.

