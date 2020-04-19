Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $146.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.42.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $141.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.61.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $239.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.32 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 37.81% and a return on equity of 14.77%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.0% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.9% during the first quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 176,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,698,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

