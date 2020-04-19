Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $5.82, but opened at $6.26. Calithera Biosciences shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 867,111 shares.

Specifically, VP Stephanie Wong sold 5,000 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,082 shares in the company, valued at $240,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Calithera Biosciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on CALA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Calithera Biosciences in a report on Friday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

The company has a market cap of $404.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 8.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 46,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 667,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 98,060 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BVF Inc. IL boosted its position in Calithera Biosciences by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 9,559,642 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Calithera Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calithera Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.