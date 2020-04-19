Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Cedar Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.42.

Get Cedar Realty Trust alerts:

NYSE CDR opened at $0.85 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.50. Cedar Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 million, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.62.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.26). Cedar Realty Trust had a return on equity of 0.29% and a net margin of 0.75%. The firm had revenue of $35.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust which focuses on the ownership, operation and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from Washington, DC to Boston. The Company's portfolio (excluding properties treated as "held for sale") comprises 58 properties, with approximately 8.7 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.