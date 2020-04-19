FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of FlexShopper in a report on Thursday, March 5th.

FPAY opened at $1.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.06 million, a P/E ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. FlexShopper has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.22.

FlexShopper (NASDAQ:FPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.46 million for the quarter. FlexShopper had a negative return on equity of 4.40% and a net margin of 0.65%.

In other FlexShopper news, Director Howard Dvorkin purchased 195,022 shares of FlexShopper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.02 per share, for a total transaction of $393,944.44. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 294,484 shares of company stock worth $515,483. 28.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 450,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 168,593 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at about $563,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in FlexShopper during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in FlexShopper by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,132,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 229,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.52% of the company’s stock.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc, through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers.

