Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $134.24

Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $127.02, but opened at $134.24. Boeing shares last traded at $150.95, with a volume of 37,701,747 shares traded.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Group lowered shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $189.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Longbow Research assumed coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.84.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.60 billion, a PE ratio of -128.33 and a beta of 1.76.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 70.76% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Boeing Co will post -3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxier Asset Management increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 15,199 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 200,712 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $65,384,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Boeing by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

