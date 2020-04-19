Braveheart Resources (CVE:BHT) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Braveheart Resources Inc (CVE:BHT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 140000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$294,183.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 580.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile (CVE:BHT)

Braveheart Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, locates, acquires, and explores for precious metals in primarily in British Colombia, Canada. The company explores for silver and gold deposits. Its principal project is the Big Strike project, including the Alpine mine property covering an area of 10,141 hectares of land package located in the West Kootenay mining district of British Columbia.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Braveheart Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braveheart Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.