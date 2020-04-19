The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Shares Gap Down to $12.69

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.48, but opened at $12.69. The GEO Group shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 903,246 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.18.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.29). The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $621.71 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The GEO Group Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.91%. The GEO Group’s payout ratio is 69.82%.

In other news, CFO Brian Evans purchased 5,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $56,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 116,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,309,249.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 250,000 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $4,042,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,365,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,243,020.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 526,637 shares of company stock valued at $8,691,642. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GEO. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 53,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 22,245 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the fourth quarter worth about $332,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $151,000. 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 32,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in The GEO Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,052,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The GEO Group Company Profile (NYSE:GEO)

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

