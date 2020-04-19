ValuEngine Upgrades Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) to “Hold”

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Citi Trends from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th.

Get Citi Trends alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN opened at $11.13 on Friday. Citi Trends has a 52 week low of $6.70 and a 52 week high of $24.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $120.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.29.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 13th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.26. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The company had revenue of $211.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Margaret L. Jenkins sold 3,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $40,540.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,675.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.19% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citi Trends during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Citi Trends by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citi Trends Company Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Citi Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citi Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.